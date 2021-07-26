Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

WTSHF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.