Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

WIX stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. Wickes Group has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.86.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09). Also, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.