William Blair Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

