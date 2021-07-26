William Blair Weighs in on Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 106,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 2,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

