Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,210 shares.The stock last traded at $214.05 and had previously closed at $226.41.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.04. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,539,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

