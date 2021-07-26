Wingstop (WING) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WING opened at $169.84 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

