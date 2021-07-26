Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WIPKF stock remained flat at $$29.27 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. Winpak has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

