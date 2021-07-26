Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.82. 270,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.23 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

