World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) & Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) Head-To-Head Review

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (OTCMKTS:ANWWQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services 0.48% 2.66% 1.08% Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.74%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Fuel Services and Aegean Marine Petroleum Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $20.36 billion 0.09 $109.50 million $1.15 25.50 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aegean Marine Petroleum Network.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Aegean Marine Petroleum Network on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors & retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products & services to international container & tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners & operators, the U.S., foreign governments and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation & delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a marine fuel logistics company that physically supplies and markets refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. They intends to focus on growing its fleet of double hull bunkering tankers and expanding its service centers in strategic locations worldwide to further enhance the Companys extensive customer relationships and leading industry position.

