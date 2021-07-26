WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00013979 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $62,056.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

