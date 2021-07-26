Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report sales of $865.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.70 million and the highest is $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,896. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,385,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.