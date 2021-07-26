Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

