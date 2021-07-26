Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ XMTR opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $97.57.
Xometry Company Profile
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.