Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $80.00. 851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Several research firms recently commented on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.