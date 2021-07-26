XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.
XPEL stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $102.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
