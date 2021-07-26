XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.

XPEL stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

