Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -92.84% -73.56% -18.86% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

42.7% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $17.38 million 6.44 -$16.10 million ($0.31) -6.13 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yatra Online and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Astra Space.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

