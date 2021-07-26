yOUcash Trading Up 59.2% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $563.30 million and approximately $72,376.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,155,629 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

