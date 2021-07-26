YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,260.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.46), with a volume of 3737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

