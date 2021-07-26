Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.99. 201,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.