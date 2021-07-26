Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $50.90. 1,580,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

