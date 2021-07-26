Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.02. 3,033,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

