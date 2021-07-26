Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.03. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

