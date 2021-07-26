Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,747,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period.

KAR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 1,104,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

