Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

