Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

NEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

