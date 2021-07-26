Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $642.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.88 million and the highest is $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 284,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $28,420,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

