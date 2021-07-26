Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $593.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.80 million to $611.82 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

