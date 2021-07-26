Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce sales of $445.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.98 million and the highest is $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $332.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 166,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

