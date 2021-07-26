Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.00 million and the lowest is $208.30 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $827.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.70 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $888.33 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,547. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

