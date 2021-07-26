Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.34 on Monday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

