Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,643. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

