Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Robert Half International stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,643. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
