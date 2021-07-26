Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. 486,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,451. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

