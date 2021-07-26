Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $39.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.70 million and the lowest is $38.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $157.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.79 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

