Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 758,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,894. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

