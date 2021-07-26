Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

