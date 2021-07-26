Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.02. 30,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,446. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

