Zacks: Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,833 shares of company stock valued at $30,566,314. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 629,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.68. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

