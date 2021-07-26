Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $6.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings of $6.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $33.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.27.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

