Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.35 Million

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $465.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $477.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $427.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $10,173,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 597,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,045. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

