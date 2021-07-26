Zacks: Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 543.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSE PRO opened at $43.30 on Friday. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

