Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce sales of $852.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.13 million and the highest is $907.36 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCOM traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. 767,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

