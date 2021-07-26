Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Sell

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 331,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,108. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chiasma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chiasma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

