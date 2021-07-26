Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $55.00 on Thursday. JOYY has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

