Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGTA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

