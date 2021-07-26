Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Sell

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of PDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $3,795,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

