Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunPower is set to become the largest North American downstream DG solar pure play. The company added more than 12,000 customers during the first quarter, bringing its total customer base to 363,000, led by higher demand. Looking ahead, the company expects its new homes growth rate to exceed 40% over the next few years, considering its leading market share and strong backlog. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, China's persistent trade and currency disputes with the United States have the potential to hurt SunPower’s growth trajectory. As the solar industry and many of its customers have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPower’s business activity and demand have also been negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its P/E TTM ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of SPWR opened at $23.75 on Thursday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in SunPower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SunPower by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SunPower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

