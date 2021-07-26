Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.44 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

