Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) to Sell

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 580,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

