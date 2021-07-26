Zacks Investment Research Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Hold

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

EJTTF remained flat at $$11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.99. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.