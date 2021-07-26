Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.