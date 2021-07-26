Zacks Investment Research Lowers Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

SPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

SPCE opened at $29.58 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

